Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 29, 2017
Case Number
886690
Amount
$127,963.03
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Howard Gregory, et al.
12919 Broadway Ave.
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.93200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
578.00 
Legal Frontage
71.00 
Average Depth
551 
Lot Square Ft.
39100 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
HS 
 