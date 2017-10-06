Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 886690
- Amount
- $127,963.03
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Howard Gregory, et al.
12919 Broadway Ave.Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
