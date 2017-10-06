Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 886714
- Amount
- $36,337.36
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Co Rushmore Loan Management Service, 15480 Laguna Canyon Rd., Ste. 100
Irvine, CA 92618
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer &Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122
Defendant
Michael Muhammad, et al.
15910 Terrace RoadEast Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- R
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- Acreage
- 0.82000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 89.00
- Average Depth
- 401
- Lot Square Ft.
- 35719
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1117
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 0
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 1722
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 3
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 6
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 15
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 1722
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1722
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1722
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND