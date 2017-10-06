Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
September 29, 2017
Case Number
886721
Amount
$133,511.09
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., NA
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Andre Bogard, et al.
3810 Washington Blvd.
University Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
5850 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 