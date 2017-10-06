Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- September 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 886721
- Amount
- $133,511.09
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge R. McClelland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., NA
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Andre Bogard, et al.
3810 Washington Blvd.University Heights Ohio 44118
