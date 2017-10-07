Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
October 5, 2017
Case Number
15500
Amount
$462.55
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

IR Home Fund, LLC
9435 Waterstone Blvd. Ste. 140
Cincinnati Ohio 45249
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CITY OF CLEVELAND LAND REUTILI 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6820 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 