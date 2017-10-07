Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
October 2, 2017
Case Number
886756
Amount
$231,949.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Mischa Hill Associates, LLC
27 Mischa Hill Rd.
Trumbull Connecticut 06611

Plaintiff's Attorney

Timothy Perry Palmer
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, PC
301 Grant St, 20th Floor
Pittsburgh PA 15219

Defendant

Frankie Montanez, et al.
4423 Bruening Dr.
Cleveland Ohio 44134
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MMUD- 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6350 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 