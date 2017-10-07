Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
October 2, 2017
Case Number
886757
Amount
$7,314.90
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge T. McCormick

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Community Integrated Services, Inc., et al.
4208 Prospect Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILLIAMS, WINSON 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
12458 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
22071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.23100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
168.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10080 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1946
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
8182
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
1
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
8182
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
8182
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
4276
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
 