Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
October 6, 2017
Case Number
15509
Amount
$2,668.93
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mattie L. Eafford, et al.
23065 Broadway Ave., Apt. E38
Bedford Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
133.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
133 
Lot Square Ft.
5320 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 