Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
October 10, 2017
Case Number
15519
Amount
$2,040.37
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Burton Enterprises, Inc., et al.
8327 Quincy Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
7172 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
73.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5183 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1195
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3586
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
18
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
3586
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
3586
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
3586
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 