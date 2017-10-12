Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
October 10, 2017
Case Number
15525
Amount
$504.05
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Isabel Foster, et al.
12409 Buckeye Rd
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RO-2 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3182 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5860 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1128
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
1008
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
1128
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1008
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
100
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1008
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
100
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
1008
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
1008
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1008
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
504
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 