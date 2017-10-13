Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
October 11, 2017
Case Number
15534
Amount
$734.65
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

First Advantage Investments, LLC
P.O. Box 167
Prospect, PA 16052
