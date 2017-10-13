Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- October 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 886954
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Clancy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Stanard Properties, LLC
1361 East 55th St.Cleveland Ohio 44103
Plaintiff's Attorney
Meyers Roman Friedberg & Lewis LPA
28601 Chagrin Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44122
Defendant
Goodrich Gannett Neighborhood Center, Inc., et al.
1368 East 55th StreetCleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- CE
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC
- Neighborhood
- 26077
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.68300
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 241.80
- Legal Frontage
- 174.70
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 29741
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 2006
- Effective Age
- 2005
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 12050
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- RAD
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 2
- Type
- EL06
- Floor Level
- HYDR PAS2-3K# 100FPM
Building Use
- Area
- 12050
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 6500
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND