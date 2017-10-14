Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- October 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 887078
- Amount
- $65,726.57
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Harish C. Attar, et al.
26101 Country Club Blvd., Apt. 13North Olmsted Ohio 44070
