Date Filed
October 6, 2017
Case Number
887078
Amount
$65,726.57
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Harish C. Attar, et al.
26101 Country Club Blvd., Apt. 13
North Olmsted Ohio 44070
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Attar, Harish C & Sonia D 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
132.00 
Legal Frontage
36.20 
Average Depth
132 
Lot Square Ft.
5280 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 