Company Name
VIKING PARTNERS BRANNON CENTER, LLC 
Charter #
3971897 
Document #
201635703914 
Effective Date
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Type
Limited Liability Company 
Consent
County
 
Town
 
Filed by.
KATZ TELLER BRANT HILD
Agent.
Corporate Statutory Services, Inc.
255 East 5th Street
Cincinnati Ohio 45202

Business Data

Incorporators

  • KATZ TELLER BRANT & HILD
  • A LEGAL PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION
