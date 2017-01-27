Daily Legal News - New Corporations
- Company Name
- BROOKDOC II INVESTMENTS LLC
- Charter #
- 3971789
- Document #
- 201635701784
- Effective Date
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Type
- Limited Liability Company
- Consent
- N
- County
-
- Town
-
Filed by.
KAGAY, ALBERT, DIEHL & GROEBER
Agent.
6877 Statutory Agent Corporation
6877 North High StreetWorthington Ohio 43085
Business Data
Incorporators
- KRISTINA L BOYNTON ACKLIN
- AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE
