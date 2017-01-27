Daily Legal News - New Corporations

Company Name
BROOKDOC II INVESTMENTS LLC 
Charter #
3971789 
Document #
201635701784 
Effective Date
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Type
Limited Liability Company 
Consent
County
 
Town
 
Filed by.
KAGAY, ALBERT, DIEHL & GROEBER
Agent.
6877 Statutory Agent Corporation
6877 North High Street
Worthington Ohio 43085

Business Data

Incorporators

  • KRISTINA L BOYNTON ACKLIN
  • AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Map

 