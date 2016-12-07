NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on December 16, 2016.

2004 Toyota Camry 4T1CE38P34U871728

2004 Ford Taurus 1FAFP55S94G165643

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Dec8, 2016