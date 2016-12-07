Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on December 23, 2016.
2004 Pontiac Grand Am 1G2NW12E94C166710
2007 GMC Acadia 1GKER13767J153422
2008 Chevy Impala 2G1WB58K081286335
2006 Jeep Commander 1J8HG48K66C104004
2004 Ford Explorer 1FMZU73E14UC23475
2003 Chevy Impala 2G1WF52E339382767
2014 Chrysler 200 1C3CCBBGXEN106223
2010 Chrysler Sebring 1C3CC5FB6AN141092
2008 Nissan Rogue JN8AS58T68W025380
2009 Toyota Camry 4T1BE46K29U363833
2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WB58K979167084
2006 Ford Explorer 1FMEU73E46UA63593
2006 Pontiac G6 1G2ZF55B764213871
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Dec8, 2016
