NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on December 23, 2016.

2004 Pontiac Grand Am 1G2NW12E94C166710

2007 GMC Acadia 1GKER13767J153422

2008 Chevy Impala 2G1WB58K081286335

2006 Jeep Commander 1J8HG48K66C104004

2004 Ford Explorer 1FMZU73E14UC23475

2003 Chevy Impala 2G1WF52E339382767

2014 Chrysler 200 1C3CCBBGXEN106223

2010 Chrysler Sebring 1C3CC5FB6AN141092

2008 Nissan Rogue JN8AS58T68W025380

2009 Toyota Camry 4T1BE46K29U363833

2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WB58K979167084

2006 Ford Explorer 1FMEU73E46UA63593

2006 Pontiac G6 1G2ZF55B764213871

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Dec8, 2016