NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by VRM at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on December 23, 2016.

2005 Ford Mustang 1ZVFT85H655205893

2003 Jeep Liberty 1J4GL38K93W523350

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Dec8, 2016