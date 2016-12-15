Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on December 30, 2016.
2008 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG57NX84175155
2005 Buick Century 2G4WS52J951169920
2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDT13S362338878
2008 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC46J68N222217
2006 Dodge Magnum 2D4FV47V86H443637
2006 Audi A6 WAUDH74F56N133038
2006 Ford Focus 1FAFP34N96W176179
2011 Chevrolet Aveo KL1TD5DE4BB185219
2007 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WB58K279232017
2008 Chevrolet Equinox 2CNDL43F386308617
2006 Ford Escape 1FMYU92ZX6KA76776
2009 Dodge Journey 3D4GG47B29T607206
2008 Dodge Charger 2B3KA43G98H214547
2008 Buick Lacrosse 2G4WC582881226769
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Dec16, 2016
