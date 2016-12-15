NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on December 30, 2016.

2008 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG57NX84175155

2005 Buick Century 2G4WS52J951169920

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDT13S362338878

2008 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC46J68N222217

2006 Dodge Magnum 2D4FV47V86H443637

2006 Audi A6 WAUDH74F56N133038

2006 Ford Focus 1FAFP34N96W176179

2011 Chevrolet Aveo KL1TD5DE4BB185219

2007 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WB58K279232017

2008 Chevrolet Equinox 2CNDL43F386308617

2006 Ford Escape 1FMYU92ZX6KA76776

2009 Dodge Journey 3D4GG47B29T607206

2008 Dodge Charger 2B3KA43G98H214547

2008 Buick Lacrosse 2G4WC582881226769

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Dec16, 2016