NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 6, 2017.

2014 Ford Focus 1FADP3F29EL282304

2008 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG57B084197073

2004 Ford Expedition 1FMPU16L24LB30808

2004 Lincoln Aviator 5LMEU88H74ZJ29950

2005 Ford Escape 1FMCU93175KD64384

2005 Dodge Durango 1D4HB48N25F539215

2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx 1G1ZT63816F151866

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Dec22, 2016