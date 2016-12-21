NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by KGK Enterprises at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 6, 2017.

2007 Ford Focus 1FAFP34N37W122331

2005 Kia Sedona KNDUP132456748688

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

