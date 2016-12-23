NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by Cubesmart, 5440 S. Marginal Rd. Cleveland, OH 44114 to satisfy a lien on January 10, 2017 at approx. 12:15PM at www.storagetreasures.com:

Shanannda L Morphis 13801 Cedar Rd #104 Cleveland OH 44118

Marcus L Pittman 806 East 100th St #2 Cleveland OH 44108

Michael L Murray 22270 Lakemont Euclid OH 44123

Laura A Nahrstedt 2725 Hampshire Rd #7 Cleveland OH 44106

Robin L Hill 16016 Parkgrove Ave Apt 3Cleveland OH 44110

Mary A Wilson 13800 Fairhill Rd #318 Shaker Heights OH 44120

Vandetta Young 5704 Whittier Ave Cleveland OH 44103

Shounda R Whit 2581 Kendall Rd Shaker Hts OH 44120

Richard D Calloway P.O. Box 181312 Cleveland Hts OH 44118

Kenya M Smith 1351 E 93rd St. Cleveland OH 44106

Maria Ann Greene 13716 Edgewood Ave Cleveland OH 44105

Eve A Moss 13800 Fairhill Road #318 Shaker Hts OH 44120

Kymyatta D Mitchell 2611 E 61 St Cleveland OH 44104

Oleksandr Poltavets 3319 Carson Oaks Ln Plant City FL 33563

Rosemary Denise Milner 30951 Lakeshore Blvd Eastlake OH 44095

Larry Stribling 7123 Lockyear Cleveland OH 44103

Ester M Manley 4345 Lee Rd #213 Cleveland OH 44128

Thomas Vanik 1406 West 6th St Third Floor Cleveland OH 44113

Marquetta N Coore 9716 Lamount Ave Cleveland OH 44106

Dec24-31, 2016