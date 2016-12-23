Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 23711 Miles Road, Warrensville Hts OH 44128 to satisfy a lien on 01/11/2017 at approx. 1:27 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Adrian M Brewster, 1142 Eddy Rd, Cleveland OH 44108;
Jennifer J Coleman, 4073 Giles Rd, Chagrin Falls OH 44022;
Venis L Taylor, 5856 Marra Dr, Bedford OH 44146;
Maranda J Tate, 24645 Randolph Rd, Bdeford Hts OH 44146;
Gina A Morrison, 25300 Rockside Rd #212, Bedford Hts OH 44146;
Dean P Dietrich, 3698 Lynnfield Rd, Beachwood OH 44122;
Grace C Hines, 20608 Mountville Dr, Maple Hts OH 44137;
Simone D Jackson, 164 Flora Dr, Bedford OH 44146;
Rodney T Henderson, 4673 Belfoire Rd, Warrensville Hts OH 44128;
Mary Lynn Cantrell, 30499 Brookwood Drive, Pepper Pike OH 44124;
Yvonne G Clayton-Green, 4889 Banbury Ct, Warrensville Hts OH 44128;
Brittany Paige, 4908 141st #D101, Cleveland OH 44125;
Malcolm Williams, 4890 Springfield, Cleveland OH 44128;
Bryanna M Sims, 1753 Alcoy Rd, Cleveland OH 44112;
John M Holly, 3977 E 186th St, Cleveland OH 44122;
Oneitha L Poole, 360 Claymore Blvd, Richmond Hts OH 44143;
Randy T Felder, 2838 Ambler Ave, Cleveland OH 44104;
Maya Symone Lillie Sudduth, 3180 Sycamore, Cleveland Hts OH 44118;
Robert E Mockabee, 4485 Glenview Rd, Cleveland OH 44128;
Sherry L Ray, 14718 Milverton Rd Down, Cleveland OH 44120;
Yolanda R Collins-Taylor, 199 Dalepark Dr #7, Bedford OH 44146
Dec24-31, 2016
