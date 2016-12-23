NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 23711 Miles Road, Warrensville Hts OH 44128 to satisfy a lien on 01/11/2017 at approx. 1:27 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:

Adrian M Brewster, 1142 Eddy Rd, Cleveland OH 44108;

Jennifer J Coleman, 4073 Giles Rd, Chagrin Falls OH 44022;

Venis L Taylor, 5856 Marra Dr, Bedford OH 44146;

Maranda J Tate, 24645 Randolph Rd, Bdeford Hts OH 44146;

Gina A Morrison, 25300 Rockside Rd #212, Bedford Hts OH 44146;

Dean P Dietrich, 3698 Lynnfield Rd, Beachwood OH 44122;

Grace C Hines, 20608 Mountville Dr, Maple Hts OH 44137;

Simone D Jackson, 164 Flora Dr, Bedford OH 44146;

Rodney T Henderson, 4673 Belfoire Rd, Warrensville Hts OH 44128;

Mary Lynn Cantrell, 30499 Brookwood Drive, Pepper Pike OH 44124;

Yvonne G Clayton-Green, 4889 Banbury Ct, Warrensville Hts OH 44128;

Brittany Paige, 4908 141st #D101, Cleveland OH 44125;

Malcolm Williams, 4890 Springfield, Cleveland OH 44128;

Bryanna M Sims, 1753 Alcoy Rd, Cleveland OH 44112;

John M Holly, 3977 E 186th St, Cleveland OH 44122;

Oneitha L Poole, 360 Claymore Blvd, Richmond Hts OH 44143;

Randy T Felder, 2838 Ambler Ave, Cleveland OH 44104;

Maya Symone Lillie Sudduth, 3180 Sycamore, Cleveland Hts OH 44118;

Robert E Mockabee, 4485 Glenview Rd, Cleveland OH 44128;

Sherry L Ray, 14718 Milverton Rd Down, Cleveland OH 44120;

Yolanda R Collins-Taylor, 199 Dalepark Dr #7, Bedford OH 44146

Dec24-31, 2016