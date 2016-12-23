Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 6801 Engle Rd. Middleburg Hts., OH. 44130 to satisfy a lien on January 12, 2017 at approx. 10:47AM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Michael J. Webb - 8862 Newkirk Dr.,Parma Hts., OH 44130
Dwayne E. Durham - 12119 Matherson Ave, Cleveland, OH 44135
Patricia A. Albert - 6406 Schaaf Rd., Brookpark, OH 44142
Michael Crawford - 26954 Cook Rd., Olmsted Falls, OH 44138
Dec24-31, 2016
