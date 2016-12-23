Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customer containing household and other goods will be sold for cash or credit card by CubeSmart 1324 Hird Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107 to satisfy a lien on January 10, 2017 at approx. 10:15 AM at www.storageTreasures.com
Jeffery C. Doss 6102 Memphis Ave. Cleveland, OH 44144
Matthew M. Petrus 288 E 322 St. Eastlake, OH 44095
Eddie J. Barrett 26101 Country Club Blvd. Apt. 422 N. Olmsted, OH 44070
Millicent D. Johnson 2648 Loop Dr. Apt. 190 Cleveland, OH 44113
Jerrome Williams 1456 W 116th St. Cleveland, OH 44102
James J. Bronish 1252 Andrews Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107
Francine C. Curry 70 Forest Brook Nanuet, NY 10954
Frank E. King II 1279 West Blvd. Cleveland, OH 44102
Roy J. Blackburn 18900 Detroit Ext. Apt. 410 Lakewood, OH 44107
Dec24-31, 2016
