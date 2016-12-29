NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 6, 2017.

2008 Nissan Quest 5N1BV28UX8N121285

2008 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB1E48L654802

2005 Pontiac Gr. Prix 2G2WP522951137553

2006 Chevy HHR 3GNDA13D36S526201

2002 Saturn VUE 5GZCZ63B92SB10803

2003 Chevy Trailblazer 1GNDT13S132154356

2005 Pontiac Aztek 3G7DA03E25S513898

2006 Saturn ION 1G8AJ55F56Z154391

2003 Dodge Stratus 1B3EL36X63N589616

2010 Hyundai Elantra KMHDU4AD7AU835260

2004 Nissan Altima 1N4AL11EX4C178763

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Dec30, 2016