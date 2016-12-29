NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by VRM at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 13, 2017.

2006 Dodge Durango 1D4HB48N46F106724

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Dec30, 2016