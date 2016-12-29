NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 13, 2017.

2007 Ford Focus 1FAHP34N87W343965

2006 Mercury Mountaineer 4M2EU47E76ZJ02624

2006 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEU46F36H087210

2006 Nissan Altima 1N4BL11D96C159152

2010 Chrysler Town &Country2A4RR5D10AR279013

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Dec30, 2016