NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Clearview Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 13, 2017.

2011 Kia Sorento 5XYKUDA27BG056163

2011 Nissan Murano JN8AZ1MW6BW177123

2011 Mercedes Benz C-Class WDDGF8BB7BR151688

2016 Ford Fusion 3FA6P0HD5GR244904

2013 Ford Mustang 1ZVBP8AM7D5249115

2015 Chrysler 200 1C3CCCAB1FN564102

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jan4, 2017