NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Clearview Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 13, 2017.
2011 Kia Sorento 5XYKUDA27BG056163
2011 Nissan Murano JN8AZ1MW6BW177123
2011 Mercedes Benz C-Class WDDGF8BB7BR151688
2016 Ford Fusion 3FA6P0HD5GR244904
2013 Ford Mustang 1ZVBP8AM7D5249115
2015 Chrysler 200 1C3CCCAB1FN564102
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Jan4, 2017
