NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 13, 2017.

2000 Ford Taurus 1FAFP55U9YG109516

2004 Chrysler 300 M 2C3HE66GX4H680913

2005 Dodge Caravan 2D4GP44L75R438519

2007 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48B17D157258

2006 Saturn VUE 5GZCZ63426S877508

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jan4, 2017