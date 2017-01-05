NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 20, 2017.

2008 Chevrolet HHR 3GNCA23D38S712521

2004 Dodge Stratus 4B3AG52H64E111113

2005 Ford Explorer 1FMZU73K55UB20180

2008 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WB58NX89203473

2006 Chevrolet Aveo KL1TD66616B592948

2012 Hyundai Azera KMHFG4JG4CA136246

2006 Mercury Montego 1MEFM41166G600114

2004 Acura MDX 2HNYD18214H501512

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jan6, 2017