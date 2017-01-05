Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices

  • NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

    The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by KGK Enterprises at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 20, 2017.

    2004 Dodge Neon 1B3ES56C34D536262

    2007 Ford Explorer 1FMEU73EX7UB16685

    2005 Pontiac Aztek 3G7DA03E55S539640

    2005 Ford Taurus 1FAFP53UX5A274024

    By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

    Jan6, 2017

