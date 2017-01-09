PUBLIC LIEN AUCTIONSunday, March 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.KKT, Inc./ U-Store-It, U-Lock It11600 Berea Rd., Cleveland, OH 44102

Contents of storage units to recover storage charges in accordance with Chapter 5233 of the Ohio Revised Code include but are not limited to:

Brian Simmons: 4061 E 154th St, Cleveland, OH 44128: Unit A16 - snow blower, furniture, appliances and misc.

John Stipanovich: 9907 Loretta Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102: Unit B21 - pictures, hutch, boxes and misc.

Billy Rodriguez: 15326 Triskett Rd., Cleveland, OH 44111: Unit C3 - washer/dryer, bicycle, refrigerator and misc.

Louise Robertson: 1406 W 75th St., Cleveland, OH 44102: Unit D10 - furniture, boxes, dressers and misc.

Martin Devring: 16906 Puritas Rd., Cleveland, OH 44135: Unit D19 - furniture, wheelchair, boxes and misc.

Dennis Wilkes: 3085 W 105th, Cleveland, OH 44111: Unit D35 - refrigerator, furniture, boxes and misc.

Randy Moss: 4100 Carmel Rd. Suite B313, Charlotte, NC 28226: Unit E5 - boxes, masks, molds/equip., and misc.

Marvin Pyle: 3282 W. 90th, Cleveland, OH 44102: Unit E29 - totes, boxes and misc.

Josh Davenport: 11868 Clifton Blvd, Lakewood, OH 44107: Unit E61 - dresser, furniture, boxes and misc.

James Svejkovski: 1285 W 91st St., Cleveland, OH 44102: Unit F18 - boxes/bags, totes, bedframe and misc.

SOLD SAME DAY — CASH ONLY — Contents are to be removed within 24 hours 216-281-5444.

Jan10-17, 2017