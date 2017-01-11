NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by VRM at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 27, 2017.

2004 Ford Explorer 1FMZU73E44UC20246

2007 Saturn Vue 5GZCZ53417S869069

2005 Chevrolet Cobalt 1G1AK52F557512714

2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDT13S052272837

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

