NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by KGK Enterprises at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 27, 2017.

2008 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB28B98D770573

2004 Dodge Durango 1D4HB48D94F220612

2007 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WB58K179108854

2003 BMW 3-Series WBAEV53473KM32500

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jan12, 2017