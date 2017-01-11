NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 27, 2017.

2005 Chrysler Pacifica 2C4GM48LX5R382091

2007 Ford Taurus 1FAFP53U17A161940

2009 Chevrolet Malibu 1G1ZG57B494215788

2006 Pontiac Grand Prix 2G2WP552461208185

2007 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB61E57L658876

2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNET16S246138628

2009 Chrysler 300 2C3LA53V59H581863

2006 Jeep Liberty 1J4GL48K16W200503

2010 Scion TC JTKDE3B70A0310223

2010 Nissan Altima 1N4AL2AP8AN473657

2007 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WS55RX79303594

2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 2G1WJ15K669167865

2008 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WT58N381292203

2008 Ford Fusion 3FAHP07Z58R265436

2006 Ford Fusion 3FAHP08146R167617

2005 Buick Lacrosse 2G4WC532751196179

2005 Pontiac Vibe 5Y2SM63825Z426762

2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDT13S282151053

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jan12, 2017