  • NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

    The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Security Auto Loans at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 27, 2017.

    2005 Dodge Dakota 1D7HW48N55S253678

    2006 Kia Sportage KNDJF724467160006

    2003 Buick Rendezous 3G5DB03E63S564968

    2006 Chrysler Town & Country 1A8GP45R26B583170

    2005 Chrysler Town & Country 2C4GP54L85R358441

    2007 Chevy Trailblazer 1GNDT13S972206998

    By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

    Jan14, 2017

