NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 27, 2017.

2006 Chevy Monte Carlo 2G1WN151569210037

2005 Buick Terraza 5GADV23LX5D249556

2003 Dodge Stratus 1B3EL36X63N589616

2004 Nissan Altima 1N4AL11EX4C178763

2005 Mazda 6 1YVHP82D355M00135

2005 Ford Focus 1FAFP34N45W262742

2005 Pontiac Gr. Prix 2G2WP522951137553

2002 Saturn VUE 5GZCZ63B92S810803

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jan14, 2017