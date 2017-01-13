.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on January 20, 2017.

2005 Chrysler Town & Country 2C4GP54L65R430110

2005 Hyundai Tucson KM8JN12D85U129868

2003 Saturn ION 1G8AL52F03Z203331

2003 Pontiac Gr. Prix 1G2WK52J43F178202

2005 Hyundai Sonata KMHWF25HX5A135471

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jan14, 2017