  • NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

    Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 6801 Engle Rd. Middleburg Hts., OH. 44130 to satisfy a lien on February 9, 2017 at approx. 10:47AM at www.storagetreasures.com:

    Donna Lorraine Blackshaw - 525 Birch Hill Dr.,Medina, OH 44256

    JoAnn M. Emley - 27383 Wheaton Place,Olmsted Township, OH 44138

    Naciatan N. Edgerson - 308 Daisy up, Berea, OH 44017

    Oretha Goldston - 3341 Berea Rd., Cleveland, OH 44111

    Theresa Johnson - 10408 Vienna Dr., Cleveland, OH 44130

    Lisa Y. Thomas - 663 E. 115th. Street, Cleveland, OH 44108

    Joshua Michael Lopez - 6134 Stumph Rd., Parma, OH 44130

    John A. Mihevic - 25021 Aurora Rd. Trlr 136, Bedford Hts., OH 44146

    Monir Myo - 4795 Columbia Rd. #201, N. Olmsted, OH 44070

    Jan21-28, 2017

