NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

Self-storage Cube contents of the following customer containing household and other goods will be sold for cash or credit card by CubeSmart 1324 Hird Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107 to satisfy a lien on February 7, 2017 at approx. 10:15 AM at www.storageTreasures.com

Danyel L. Dixon 675 E. Morrill Ave. Apt. B Columbus, OH 43207

Gregory K. Huston P.O. Box 603243 Cleveland, OH 44103

Terry L. Bartholomew 7601 Franklin Blvd. Cleveland, OH 44102

Shaletha L. Phelps 1500 Detroit Ave. Apt. 219 Cleveland, OH 44113

Jamie Lynn Kaylor 1573 Cohassett Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107

Willard W. Baldwin 5435 N. 11th St. Philidelphia, PA 19141

Jan21-28, 2017