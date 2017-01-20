Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices

  • NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

    Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash or credit card by CubeSmart 28429 Lorain Rd. North Olmsted OH 44070 to satisfy a lien February 8th 2017 at approx. 12:30pm at [www.storagetreasures.com]

    Todd C. Gibel 4683 Martin Dr. North Olmsted OH 44070

    Steve Dietrich 8 E. Town Park Lane Charleston SC 29412

    Mary Jo Lawrence 23003 Chandliers Lane #104 Olmsted Falls OH 44138

    Jan21-28, 2017

Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 