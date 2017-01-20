Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 24360 Sperry Dr Westlake Oh 44145 to satisfy a lien on February 7th at approx. 1:15 PM at www.storagetreasures.com
Sergio J Lebid 9002 Rubio Avenue North Hills, CA 91343
Nicolas S Lebid 9002 Rubio Avenue North Hills, CA 91343
Tony Sigmund 6968 Lake Ave Apt 5 Elyria, OH 44035
Jan21-28, 2017
About your information and the public record.