    Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 23711 Miles Road, Warrensville Hts OH 44128 to satisfy a lien on 02/8/2017 at approx. 1:27 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:

    James L Blackwell 2639 E 121st St Cleveland OH 44120

    Shelly A Cloud 5305 Northfield Rd Apt 530 Bedford Hts OH 44146

    Kristina S Elesh 5239 Anthony St Maple Hts OH 44137

    Taneshe M Bennett 2436 E 35th St Cleveland OH 44115

    Victor E Phoenix 18431 Newell Rd Shaker Hts OH 44122

    Torrance L Gamble 4158 E 106th St Cleveland OH 44105

    Paul T McMillan 24870 Columbus Rd Bedford OH 44146

    Versia A Benford 4059 Township Pkwy Highland Hills OH 44122

    Terrance A Johnson 1766 Clarkstone Rd Cleveland OH 44112

    William F Leonetti 6795 Larchmont Dr Mayfield Hts OH 44124

    Oneitha L Poole 360 Claymore Blvd Richmond Hts OH 44143

    Jan21-28, 2017

