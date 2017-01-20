NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 23711 Miles Road, Warrensville Hts OH 44128 to satisfy a lien on 02/8/2017 at approx. 1:27 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:

James L Blackwell 2639 E 121st St Cleveland OH 44120

Shelly A Cloud 5305 Northfield Rd Apt 530 Bedford Hts OH 44146

Kristina S Elesh 5239 Anthony St Maple Hts OH 44137

Taneshe M Bennett 2436 E 35th St Cleveland OH 44115

Victor E Phoenix 18431 Newell Rd Shaker Hts OH 44122

Torrance L Gamble 4158 E 106th St Cleveland OH 44105

Paul T McMillan 24870 Columbus Rd Bedford OH 44146

Versia A Benford 4059 Township Pkwy Highland Hills OH 44122

Terrance A Johnson 1766 Clarkstone Rd Cleveland OH 44112

William F Leonetti 6795 Larchmont Dr Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Oneitha L Poole 360 Claymore Blvd Richmond Hts OH 44143

Jan21-28, 2017