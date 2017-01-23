NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 3, 2017.

2004 Chevy Impala 2G1WH52K449166573

2003 Saturn 1G8JU54F93Y536384

2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WB58K479128368

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jan24, 2017