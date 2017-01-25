Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Security Auto Loans at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 10, 2017.
2006 Pontiac G6 1G2ZM151664128834
2007 Chrysler Pacifica 2A8GF48X67R176534
2006 Pontiac Torrent 2CKDL63F766076951
2005 Chevy Monte Carlo 2G1WW12E059107384
2005 Buick Terraza 5GADV23L95D204947
2007 Saturn Aura 1G8ZV57707F303452
2007 Jeep Liberty 1J4GL48K27W522052
2006 Chrysler Pacifica 2A4GM48466R912321
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Jan26, 2017
