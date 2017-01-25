NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Security Auto Loans at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 10, 2017.

2006 Pontiac G6 1G2ZM151664128834

2007 Chrysler Pacifica 2A8GF48X67R176534

2006 Pontiac Torrent 2CKDL63F766076951

2005 Chevy Monte Carlo 2G1WW12E059107384

2005 Buick Terraza 5GADV23L95D204947

2007 Saturn Aura 1G8ZV57707F303452

2007 Jeep Liberty 1J4GL48K27W522052

2006 Chrysler Pacifica 2A4GM48466R912321

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jan26, 2017