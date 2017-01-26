Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 10, 2017.
2007 Pontiac G6 1G2ZF58B274164978
2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDT13S062158175
2007 Ford Focus 1FAHP34N87W343965
2008 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB61E28L712538
2007 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC56K77N562571
2007 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48B87D337546
2003 GNC Envoy 1GKET16S136134212
2007 Dodge Charger 2B3KA43GX7H836458
2005 Ford Focus 1FAFP34N05W126379
2006 Honda Pilot 2HKYF18576H564697
2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 2G1WM15K369222313
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Jan27, 2017
About your information and the public record.