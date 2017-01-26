NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 10, 2017.

2007 Pontiac G6 1G2ZF58B274164978

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDT13S062158175

2007 Ford Focus 1FAHP34N87W343965

2008 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB61E28L712538

2007 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC56K77N562571

2007 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48B87D337546

2003 GNC Envoy 1GKET16S136134212

2007 Dodge Charger 2B3KA43GX7H836458

2005 Ford Focus 1FAFP34N05W126379

2006 Honda Pilot 2HKYF18576H564697

2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 2G1WM15K369222313

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jan27, 2017