NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Clearview Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 10, 2017.

2008 Pontiac G5 1G2AL18F387267232

2014 Dodge Ram 1500 1C6RR7KT0ES263332

2013 Ford Escape 1FMCU9G96DUA09080

2009 Ford Focus 1FAHP36NX9W270288

2012 Chrysler 200 1C3CCBAB6CN289641

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ML32A3HJ8FH031305

2014 Chevy Camaro 2G1FA1E3XE9173630

2006 Hyundai Elantra KMHDN46D96U350776

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb3, 2017