NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 10, 2017.

2005 Kia Amanti KNALD124255068542

2007 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG58NX7415035

2006 Saturn ION 1G8AJ58F36Z128660

2006 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEU46F46H010698

2003 Saturn ION 1G8AL52F03Z203331

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb3, 2017