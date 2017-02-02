NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Security Auto Loans at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 17, 2017.

2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor 4A4MN21S76E052129

2003 Lincoln LS 1LNHM86S13Y647880

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb3, 2017