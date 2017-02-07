NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by Consolidated Asset Recovery Systems, Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on February 10, 2017.

2004 Chevy 1500 1GCEC14V34Z101298

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Feb7, 2017